TASL inaugurates Airbus H125 production line in India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has inaugurated India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the Airbus H125 at Vemagal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

By building the civil H125 and potentially its military variant H125M in Vemagal, Tata and Airbus are ensuring that Indian operators have immediate access to cutting-edge technology with localised maintenance and lifecycle support, maximising helicopter availability, according to a media release.

“We are proud to establish the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line, a first in the private sector in India — a landmark step in the nation’s journey towards self-reliance in aerospace and defence,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. “This facility reflects the growing depth of India’s industrial capabilities and the strength of our long-standing partnership with Airbus. Together, we are contributing to the creation of a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India.”

“By establishing this facility with the Tata Group, Airbus is offering the Indian market a versatile and competitive platform with unrivaled performance that is ‘Made in India’ and tailored for missions across the country’s unique topography,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “The FAL will also be able to produce the military version H125M with a level of local manufacturing that ensures the Indian forces remain mission-ready at all times. It will also be a game-changer for the development of the civil helicopter market,” he added.

This is the second major Tata and Airbus industrial collaboration, following the C295 military transport Final Assembly Line, the media release said.