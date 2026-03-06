Infinite Orbits expands into UK with Lúnasa acquisition

Infinite Orbits has announced the acquisition of UK-based Lúnasa Space, marking the French company’s establishment in the UK and reinforcing its Endurance life-extension servicer through enhanced rendezvous and docking capabilities.

Following the recent integration of LMO in Luxembourg, this move represents a further step in Infinite Orbits’ European expansion. With operations now anchored across France, Luxembourg, Spain and the United Kingdom, the company continues to strengthen the technical foundations of its in-orbit servicing roadmap, Infinite Orbits said in a press release.

The establishment of a UK operational and engineering footprint strengthens Infinite Orbits’ long-term engagement with the British space ecosystem, enabling closer collaboration with UK-based industrial partners, research institutions and institutional stakeholders.

“Safe rendezvous and proximity operations are essential to our mission to make space more sustainable and unlock the full potential of in‑orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing,” Paul Bate, Chief Executive at UK Space Agency, said. “This acquisition is a vote of confidence in British engineering talent and the great team at Lunasa, and it strengthens the ecosystem we need to deliver new satellite life‑extension and servicing capabilities.”

Lúnasa brings specialised expertise in rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking technologies, along with a payload AIT facility and advanced testing infrastructure dedicated to mission validation and proximity operations development.

“We have always believed that the future of the European space industry depends on collaboration rather than fragmentation, that’s the DNA of Infinite Orbits,” Adel Haddoud, CEO of Infinite Orbits, said. “This acquisition embodies that conviction: by joining forces with outstanding expertise from across Europe, we are reinforcing our leadership in the international market of in-orbit services, and we are protecting our European sovereign expertise.”