India’s C2i Semiconductors raises $15 million in Series A

Indian semiconductor startup C2i Semiconductors has raised USD 15 million in a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Yali Deeptech and TDK Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based company works as an intelligent power control system for data centres, helping high-performance AI systems operate reliably, efficiently and continuously for next-generation digital infrastructure, according to a press release.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how data centres are designed and built,” Ram Anant, Co-Founder and CEO of C2i Semiconductors, said, according to a report by Business Line. “Power delivery has emerged as one of the most critical constraints to scaling infrastructure.”

C2i Semiconductors is redesigning how electricity flows inside a server from the incoming power source to the processor chip using a grid-to-core approach. Instead of improving individual components the company is developing a smart configurable power platform that automatically manages and optimizes power delivery in real time, the press release said.

The technology provides stable power even for heavy AI workloads, improves energy efficiency, reduces heat and failures, extends equipment life, simplifies server design, enables faster deployment and supports large scale data centre expansion.