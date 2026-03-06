Honeywell delivers battery manufacturing automation to Alabama lab

Honeywell has announced its AI-powered Battery Manufacturing Excellence Platform (Battery MXP) is being integrated into the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center’s battery research lab at the University of Alabama.

The battery manufacturing automation platform is designed to optimize operations by improving cell yields and expediting facility startups for battery manufacturers at any scale. Its implementation will allow the lab to train the next generation of engineers and battery professionals nationwide, Honeywell said in a media release.

The AMP Center is a research and development hub for creating and sustaining modern mobility and power technologies, developing charging infrastructure and managing power delivery to support large-scale growth in electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems. Honeywell’s Battery MXP will be the exclusive automation platform to guide manufacturers on how to scale to cost-effective, high-quality batteries at the production levels required for today’s electrification needs.

“The AMP Center was created to connect industry, academia, and state initiatives around the future of mobility and power,” said Mike Oatridge, Executive Director of the Alabama Mobility and Power Center. “The deployment of Battery MXP supports Alabama’s automotive industry while advancing solutions for data center growth, grid stability, and the state’s long-term electrification and economic development goals.”

“The rapid evolution of battery technology calls for a skilled workforce and advanced production capabilities at large scale, including comprehensive automation platforms powered by AI,” said Russ Ford, President of Honeywell Process Automation Solutions. “AMP’s use of Battery MXP is poised to be a catalyst to empower the next generation of engineers in this important industry as it continues to grow.”

At the AMP Center, Honeywell is also working with FOM Technologies to optimize the electrode production process within Battery MXP.

The AMP Center battery research lab is expected to open in Q2 2026 and will be one of the first pilot battery production sites available to external organizations.