Siemens to invest €200 million in AI-driven factory in Amberg

According to a press release, the new building will form the basis for an AI-based manufacturing environment designed to increase production flexibility and meet growing demand for high-tech electronic products. Siemens said the project will also include additional investments to modernise and decarbonise the site.

The planned factory will feature partially autonomous production processes supported by industrial artificial intelligence, digital twin technology and advanced automation. Siemens said the goal is to improve efficiency and sustainability while enabling faster responses to changes in market demand.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a central role in coordinating production planning, system control and material flows based on real-time data. The facility will also incorporate fully automated logistics systems, including driverless transport solutions and humanoid robotics, as well as a cleanroom for electronics production.

Siemens said it is already using digital twin technology during the planning phase to simulate the entire factory environment, including production lines, machines and logistics. The company plans to use its Digital Twin Composer platform to integrate different digital models during the design process.

The Amberg site currently hosts two Siemens factories employing around 4,500 people. Approximately 2,400 employees work in the company’s Smart Infrastructure operations at the location. Siemens said the workforce will be included in the digital transformation through training and skills development programmes aimed at preparing employees for new roles in the future factory.

According to Siemens, the investment forms part of the broader “Made for Germany” initiative, a programme in which 124 companies have collectively pledged more than EUR 800 billion in investments in Germany.