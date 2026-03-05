Order intake lifts outlook for Finnish electronics industry

The sector includes telecommunications equipment, electrical equipment and medical technology. According to the organisation, both the value of new orders and order books rose in the October–December period compared with the preceding quarter.

Companies participating in Technology Industries of Finland’s order book survey reported that the value of new orders between October and December was 25% higher than in the previous quarter. However, it was 1% lower than in the corresponding period in 2024. The organisation noted that quarterly order volumes in the sector have typically fluctuated significantly in recent years.

At the end of December, the value of order books was 13% higher than at the end of September and 9% higher than in December 2024. Based on order developments at the end of the year, turnover in the electronics and electrotechnical industry is expected to increase over the next six months.

Employment in the sector remained broadly stable. The number of personnel decreased by 0.2% in 2025 compared with the 2024 average. The industry employed an average of 44,000 people in 2025, around 100 fewer than in the previous year.

The Finnish electronics industry will gather at Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 on March 26, 2026, where industry representatives will meet to discuss developments in the sector and the broader European electronics market.