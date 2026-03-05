Indian defence tech startup Constelli raises $20 million

Indian defence tech startup Constelli has raised USD 20 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst along with participation from 360 One Asset Management and existing investor Pravega Ventures.

The funds will be used for product research and development focused on next-generation electronic warfare and communication payloads across platforms, including drones, ground systems, naval vessels and satellites, Constelli said, according to a report by Entrackr.

Founded in 2017, Constelli develops advanced signal processing solutions and engineering tools that support the design, development and testing of critical aerospace and defence systems, according to a report by Entrepreneur.

The Hyderabad-based company uses modern hardware and software technologies, along with modelling, simulation and distributed computing to enhance technical capabilities and shorten development timelines.

Constelli’s products are used by organisations building radar and electronic warfare systems.

In India, it works with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and with defence contractors in South Korea, Australia and Singapore, the Entrepreneur report said.