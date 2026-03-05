Hyundai to invest $6 billion in AI, robotics, energy hub

Hyundai Motor Group has announced it has signed an MOU with the South Korean government and Jeonbuk State to establish an innovation hub in the Saemangeum area of Gunsan city, with a plan to invest over USD 6 billion in robotics, AI and energy solutions beginning in 2026 to build a cutting-edge industrial complex.

“What we’re building in Saemangeum will reshape not just a region, but Korea’s industrial future,” said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. “Hyundai Motor Group brings together the manufacturing excellence, AI capabilities, and hydrogen energy expertise needed to establish a truly advanced industrial ecosystem. This is how we translate our commitment to ‘Progress for Humanity’ into reality.”

Hyundai will establish a major innovation hub dedicated to advancing robotics, AI, hydrogen energy, solar power and AI-driven smart city solutions, it said in a media release.

A significant portion of the investment will focus on new businesses based on these technologies, contributing to the development of South Korea’s future industrial competitiveness.

Through expanded investment across various regions, the Group aims to stimulate local economic growth and lay the foundation for the sustainable growth of Korea and its mobility industry, it said.

Saemangeum was chosen as a site for the project due to its abundant renewable energy resources and comprehensive transportation infrastructure, including rail, port and airport connectivity, the media release said.