Vervesemi Microelectronics raises $10 million in Series A

Indian company Vervesemi Microelectronics has announced the raising of USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from Roots Ventures, Caperize Fina and MAIQ Growth Scheme.

Vervesemi, the first company approved under the Government of India’s DLI Scheme and also supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, was founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, according to a press release.

The funds will be utilised across three strategic areas. The company will accelerate commercialisation of its machine learning-enhanced analog signal chain chip portfolio, including advanced data converters and intelligent power and sensing solutions for industrial, smart energy, motor control and avionics applications.

The investment will also support production readiness and qualification of existing silicon, along with expansion of engineering and applications teams to serve global customers.

Besides, Vervesemi will expand its IP portfolio and strengthen R&D in next-generation precision analog architectures, while building market presence across Asia, the United States and other key semiconductor markets to engage with original equipment manufacturers and system companies, the press release said.