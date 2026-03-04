Neways and Thales sign 10-year partnership agreement

Under the agreement, Neways will provide specialised radar-related electronic solutions to Thales, securing long-term supply continuity. The partnership also establishes a framework for further collaboration and potential portfolio expansion in the coming years.

The cooperation began with advanced custom-packaged microelectronics developed at Neways Advanced Microsystems in Nijmegen. It has since expanded to include a broader range of mission-critical electronic solutions, including specialised PCB assemblies, box-builds and larger complex assemblies.

The companies state that the agreement supports efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty and reinforces the Dutch defence ecosystem, particularly in the development of advanced radar systems.

Thales emphasised the importance of a reliable supply chain for its systems and infrastructure, while Neways described the agreement as a formalisation of one of its fastest-growing collaborations within the defence segment.