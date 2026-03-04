NEC, Nokia to expand Eletronet’s optical fiber network in Brazil

Japan’s NEC Corporation has announced that it has been selected by Brazilian Telecom and IT infrastructure provider Eletronet to modernize its optical backbone with the deployment of Nokia’s optical solutions.

The project adds 8,000 kilometers of new fiber routes. This expansion will reach a total of 26,000 kilometers across 23 Brazilian states, covering all regions of the country by the end of 2026, according to a media release.

The network will be upgraded with the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and Nokia 1830 Global Express (GX) platforms to further enhance infrastructure reliability and stability. The modernization will enable services with speeds of up to 1.2 Tb/s per optical channel and ensure higher quality data transport. Project integration, including work coordination and equipment deployment, will be led by NEC as the system integrator.

Eletronet is investing USD 30.4 million in this initiative to reinforce its role as a neutral connectivity hub, the media release said.

To further optimize this network, the project is based on Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) technology and a flexible optical grid, embedded in Nokia solutions.

“We are living in a moment of rapidly growing data traffic, driven by cloud applications, intensive use of Artificial Intelligence, and the continuous increase in connected devices. This scenario demands increasingly robust networks to keep pace with the digital economy,” said Rogério Garchet, CEO, Eletronet. “The modernization of our backbone directly addresses this need, ensuring that Internet Service Providers (ISPs), telecom operators and submarine cable operators, data centers, and hyperscalers have an infrastructure ready to support the country’s growth.”

“This is a highly relevant project for Brazil. With Nokia’s solutions, Eletronet is reinforcing the infrastructure needed to support growing demand across market segments for low-latency connectivity, increased capacity, and distributed processing,” said Rafael Mezzasalma, Nokia Director for Brazil. “At the same time, it expands broadband connectivity options and access to digital services across different regions of the country. We value Eletronet’s trust in Nokia and NEC’s partnership with us on this initiative.”