Global shortage of glass fiber cloth continues

Author: Raymond Goh, COO, Confidee

The most severely impacted materials are advanced laminates with high Tg and low dielectric constant (Dk). This includes products from Panasonic (Megtron 4, Megtron 6, etc.) and EMC (EM370, EM827, etc.), followed by materials from TUC (TU865, TU933, etc.). Current material lead times for these advanced laminates have extended to as long as 140 days.

The situation is now extending into standard FR-4 materials as well. Lead times for FR-4 from Shengyi and Nanya have increased significantly, from the usual 3 days to approximately 4 weeks.

As a result, demand planning must carefully account for material availability and extended lead times.

Manufacturing capacity in both Europe (notably the United Kingdom) and Asia (particularly Taiwan and South Korea) is filling rapidly. Many factories are operating at standard production capacity with backlogs of 3–4 months. While quick-turn opportunities may still be available, they are increasingly limited and assessed strictly on a case-by-case basis.

With increasing shortage of raw material, rising raw material costs and tightening manufacturing capacity, price increases are expected. As of March 2026, for advanced technologies and materials, price increases of approximately 10–15% compared to 2025 levels are anticipated. This remains fluid and highly dependent on overall market demand, raw material pricing, and broader global uncertainties, including technological shifts and geopolitical developments.

From the PCB manufacturers’ perspective, capacity is largely filled; however, orders are still being accepted, and limited quick-turn options may be possible. Lead time management and material availability are now critical factors.

To mitigate risks, early planning, forward forecasting, and the inclusion of scheduled buffers are strongly recommended. As your PCB partner, we are here to provide guidance and assistance.

Confidee is a PCB partner, specialising in the defence & aerospace industry with comprehensive competence in Cyber Security.