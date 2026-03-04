Flex and AMD expand US manufacturing of AI platforms
EMS provider Flex has expanded its strategic collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to manufacture AMD Instinct GPU platforms in the United States, as demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, according to a press release.
Production of the AMD Instinct MI355X 8x GPU platform is now underway at Flex’s headquarters in Austin, with volume ramp-up expected in the next quarter. The partners state that the collaboration will extend to future generations of AMD Instinct platforms, supporting large-scale AI deployments in data centres.
Under the agreement, Flex will manufacture the complete AMD Instinct platform, assembling eight MI355X GPUs with surrounding components into a high-density system design. This includes PCIe Gen 5 interfaces, high-bandwidth memory and high-speed interconnect fabric. Each system undergoes factory testing and validation, incorporating advanced liquid-cooling hardware from JetCool, a Flex subsidiary.
The companies say the move strengthens domestic production capacity for advanced AI and high-performance computing technologies. Flex highlighted its US manufacturing footprint and supply chain capabilities as key enablers for scaling AI infrastructure, while AMD emphasised the importance of a resilient and diversified supply chain to meet growing customer demand.
Flex’s Austin site spans 1.4 million square feet and is geared for complex, high-volume production. The facility forms part of the company’s broader US manufacturing network, which comprises more than seven million square feet across 17 facilities.
The expansion reflects a broader industry trend toward localising advanced electronics manufacturing in the US, particularly for AI-driven data centre infrastructure.