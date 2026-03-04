Flex and AMD expand US manufacturing of AI platforms

Production of the AMD Instinct MI355X 8x GPU platform is now underway at Flex’s headquarters in Austin, with volume ramp-up expected in the next quarter. The partners state that the collaboration will extend to future generations of AMD Instinct platforms, supporting large-scale AI deployments in data centres.

Under the agreement, Flex will manufacture the complete AMD Instinct platform, assembling eight MI355X GPUs with surrounding components into a high-density system design. This includes PCIe Gen 5 interfaces, high-bandwidth memory and high-speed interconnect fabric. Each system undergoes factory testing and validation, incorporating advanced liquid-cooling hardware from JetCool, a Flex subsidiary.

The companies say the move strengthens domestic production capacity for advanced AI and high-performance computing technologies. Flex highlighted its US manufacturing footprint and supply chain capabilities as key enablers for scaling AI infrastructure, while AMD emphasised the importance of a resilient and diversified supply chain to meet growing customer demand.

Flex’s Austin site spans 1.4 million square feet and is geared for complex, high-volume production. The facility forms part of the company’s broader US manufacturing network, which comprises more than seven million square feet across 17 facilities.

The expansion reflects a broader industry trend toward localising advanced electronics manufacturing in the US, particularly for AI-driven data centre infrastructure.