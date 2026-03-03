Keenfinity EMS secures ISO 13485 certification in Portugal

According to the company’s press release, the certification enables Keenfinity to expand further into the regulated medical technology sector, which is characterised by strict quality and compliance requirements. The Ovar site will serve medical applications such as diagnostic systems, patient monitoring equipment, vital-sign measurement technologies and wearable devices.

“The Ovar plant is the Centre of Excellence within our global production network, driving growth by expanding into highly regulated markets such as medical,” said Ram Dornala, CEO of KEENFINITY EMS, in the press release. “As we strive to be our customers’ strategic partner across the whole product lifecycle, we are continuously elevating our capabilities, expanding capacities, and strengthening collaboration and competitiveness.”

In December 2025, the Ovar plant expanded its production area to create additional space for research and development as well as manufacturing. The company said the move underlines its commitment to expanding capabilities in electronics innovation and production.

Keenfinity also announced plans to apply for ISO 13485 certification at its site in Zhuhai, China. According to the company, this would allow customers to scale production of electronic medical devices regionally within its global manufacturing network.