BMW to deploy humanoid robots in production in Germany

The BMW Group is bringing Physical AI to Europe and launching a pilot project with humanoid robots at the Leipzig plant. The project aims to integrate humanoid robotics into existing series production of cars and to explore further applications in the production of batteries and components, BMW said in a press release.

“Digitalisation improves the competitiveness of our production — here in Europe and worldwide,” said Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Production. “The symbiosis of engineering expertise and artificial intelligence opens up entirely new possibilities in production.”

Last year, the BMW Group successfully implemented a pilot project with humanoid robots at its Spartanburg plant in the United States. The insights gained from this project are being leveraged to further develop and scale Physical AI applications.

“Our aim is to be a technology leader and to integrate new technologies into production at an early stage,” said Michael Nikolaides, Senior Vice President Production Network, Supply Chain Management at BMW Group. “Pilot projects help us to test and further develop the use of Physical AI — that is, AI‑enabled robots capable of learning — under real-world industrial conditions.”

In collaboration with Hexagon, a long‑standing, established partner of the BMW Group in the field of sensor technology and software, the first pilot project in Europe is now underway. Hexagon’s organisational unit located in Zürich, Hexagon Robotics, specialises in Physical AI.