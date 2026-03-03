AT&S invests EUR 30 million in Fehring plant

According to AT&S, EUR 8.8 million will be allocated to production for semiconductor test equipment. Approximately EUR 10 million will support a project for inverter solutions in e-mobility, where AT&S acts as sole supplier to a German premium automotive manufacturer. A further EUR 7 million will be invested in new production technologies for advanced applications, while around EUR 4 million will be directed towards sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy, recycling concepts and heat supply improvements under the “Raus aus Gas” programme.

The company stated in a press release that it has already invested EUR 16.5 million in the Fehring site over the past two financial years, with an additional EUR 14 million planned. Around 70% of the new investment will be directed towards products described as strategically important for customers.

“We have repositioned ourselves and are investing specifically in technologies with strong future relevance. Around 70% of the funds are being directed into innovative products that are strategically important for our customers,” said Christopher Hermann, Director Operations and Plant Manager in Fehring.

AT&S CEO Michael Mertin added that the programme represents a commitment to the site and is aligned with the company’s customer-focused strategy.

The investment is accompanied by workforce expansion. AT&S has hired 35 employees and plans to create approximately 50 new positions in total.

AT&S states that the Fehring site is among Europe’s largest PCB plants. The company said the site is benefiting from increasing demand for security-related high-tech solutions manufactured in Europe and is strengthening its in-house engineering capabilities to develop new PCB technologies.