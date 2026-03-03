AT&S invests EUR 30 million in Fehring plant
Austrian IC substrates and PCB manufacturer AT&S will invest more than EUR 30 million in its Fehring plant by March 2027. The programme covers new production technologies, sustainability measures and the creation of around 50 jobs.
According to AT&S, EUR 8.8 million will be allocated to production for semiconductor test equipment. Approximately EUR 10 million will support a project for inverter solutions in e-mobility, where AT&S acts as sole supplier to a German premium automotive manufacturer. A further EUR 7 million will be invested in new production technologies for advanced applications, while around EUR 4 million will be directed towards sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy, recycling concepts and heat supply improvements under the “Raus aus Gas” programme.
The company stated in a press release that it has already invested EUR 16.5 million in the Fehring site over the past two financial years, with an additional EUR 14 million planned. Around 70% of the new investment will be directed towards products described as strategically important for customers.
“We have repositioned ourselves and are investing specifically in technologies with strong future relevance. Around 70% of the funds are being directed into innovative products that are strategically important for our customers,” said Christopher Hermann, Director Operations and Plant Manager in Fehring.
AT&S CEO Michael Mertin added that the programme represents a commitment to the site and is aligned with the company’s customer-focused strategy.
The investment is accompanied by workforce expansion. AT&S has hired 35 employees and plans to create approximately 50 new positions in total.
AT&S states that the Fehring site is among Europe’s largest PCB plants. The company said the site is benefiting from increasing demand for security-related high-tech solutions manufactured in Europe and is strengthening its in-house engineering capabilities to develop new PCB technologies.