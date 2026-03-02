Ralf Hasler joins Incap's management team

Lacon Group is an EMS and ODM company that operates manufacturing facilities in Karlsfeld, Glinde and Boxberg in Germany, and in Galați, Romania, with a combined footprint of 21,300 square metres. The company employs 603 people, more than half of whom are based in Romania.

“We are pleased to appoint Ralf Hasler as the member of Incap Group’s Management Team. Ralf brings over 20 years of experience as CEO and owner of Lacon Group, along with extensive expertise in various leadership and business development positions, providing a strong foundation to lead our German and Romanian operations as an independent unit within Incap Group,” said Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, in a press release.