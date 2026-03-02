Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor acquires Swiss firm AST

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired all shares of AST Turbo AG (AST), a Swiss company specializing in rotating equipment maintenance services.

AST is engaged in maintenance, inspection and field services for rotating equipment such as compressors and steam turbines that drive compressors, used in resource and energy development sites, including in the oil and gas sectors, according to a media release.

Through this acquisition, MCO aims to strengthen its field service system in international markets.

MCO and AST have a long established and collaborative relationship and have jointly provided field service on several projects to date. Following the acquisition, under the leadership of AST's current management team, the company will leverage its existing customer and business base, while integrating MCO's and the MHI Group's technological expertise and know-how to further enhance service quality and expand business operations, the media release said.