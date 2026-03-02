Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
ASI_SkyGuardian
© GA-ASI
General |

GA-ASI develops long-range weapons capabilities for MQ-9B

Evertiq

So far, GA-ASI has performed all the performance analytics and is confident in MQ-9 B’s ability to carry long-range weapons over long distances, while providing a measure of persistence and endurance.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is developing the addition of long-range standoff weapons to its top-of-the-line MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian.

“MQ-9B continues to impress in the field and we keep adding to our global customer list,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “We want to continue to build value in the aircraft by expanding into more missions. MQ-9B features extraordinary payload capacity, so it only makes sense to add to our mission sets with the ability to carry long-range weapons.”

So far, GA-ASI has performed all the performance analytics and is confident in MQ-9 B’s ability to carry long-range weapons over long distances, while providing a measure of persistence and endurance, the company said in a press release. 

Company engineers and others continue to refine the technical aspects of this integration and potential concepts of operation, eyeing weapons such as the Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, as well as the Kongsberg/Raytheon Joint Strike Missile.

In addition to the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian models, MQ-9B also includes the Protector RG Mk1 that is currently being delivered to the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF). GA-ASI also has MQ-9B procurement contracts with Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, Taiwan and the US Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command, the press release said.

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2026 Evertiq AB February 20 2026 1:46 pm V29.4.0-2
Ad
Ad