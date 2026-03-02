DNP invests in Rapidus to advance mass production of 2nm chips

Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) has announced that it has participated in Rapidus Corporation’s funding round as one of the round investors. This strategic funding initiative supports Rapidus’ plan to steadily progress from its current R&D phase to mass production of 2nm logic semiconductors by 2027, according to a media release.

Through this initiative, DNP will advance the development and mass production of EUV lithography photomasks and support Rapidus as it establishes a mass production system for 2nm & next-generation semiconductors.

Next-generation semiconductors manufactured using EUV lithography enable the formation of finer patterns on silicon wafers compared to currently available technologies. This in turn is boosting expectations for the realization of higher performance and lower power consumption semiconductors.

Against this backdrop, in 2024 DNP was selected as a subcontractor for Rapidus under the Post-5G Information and Communications System Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project, led by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Under this project, DNP has been advancing the development of manufacturing processes for 2nm generation EUV lithography photomasks.