Strengthen PCB procurement in Europe – risks of Asian dependency

Author: Dieter G. Weiss, in4ma & Data4PCB

Why, then, do we still rely on countries that treat us as strategic rivals for the procurement of critical components such as printed circuit boards?

Most OEMs opt for “printed circuit boards from the Far East” for their assemblies – not out of conviction, but from a short-term cost perspective. However, the supposed price advantage is put into perspective when extrapolated to the entire device or machine. What seems cheap today can threaten your existence tomorrow.

Know-how drain and intellectual property: an incalculable risk

With Gerber data, European companies are revealing their technological core. When it comes to innovative products, the transfer of sensitive data to Asian manufacturers is not a theoretical scenario, but a realistic danger. Whether and how this knowledge is used often remains uncontrollable.

Europe's printed circuit board industry is on the brink of collapse

Just 25 years ago, Europe was a major location for printed circuit board production – today, its global share is less than 2%. Of the 2,000 manufacturers that once existed (45 years ago), only 168 companies with 182 production facilities remain. More disappear every year. Those who continue to focus exclusively on price are accelerating this process – and risking that Europe will soon no longer have its own manufacturing base.

The EU is taking action – but a conscious decision by industry is now needed

The European Union has recognised that dependence on Asian technologies jeopardises critical infrastructure. Planned regulations are intended to gradually exclude Chinese components. But even if politicians intervene, the principle of allocation applies in an emergency. Those who have only ordered from Asia so far will not be given priority.

A clear mandate for purchasers and those responsible

European associations are calling for the development of a robust procurement strategy. A percentage of circuit boards from Europe is not a luxury, but a security policy necessity.

The time to act is now.

This appeal is supported by EIPC, Federation d'Electronique Francaise, FED and Netzwerk EMS e.V.