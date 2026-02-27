Lyten completes acquisition of Northvolt Sweden

The assets comprise 16 GWh of existing battery manufacturing capacity, more than 160 hectares of land, infrastructure for expanded production, and what is described as Europe’s largest battery research and development centre.

Lyten plans to restart operations at Northvolt Ett, with commercial cell production expected in the second half of 2026. The facility will produce lithium-ion NMC cells for battery energy storage systems (BESS), automotive applications, and other mobility markets. Production is expected to supply Lyten’s BESS manufacturing facility in Gdansk, Poland.

Northvolt Labs in Västerås will continue developing long-life lithium-ion NMC cells and support the industrialisation of Lyten’s lithium-sulfur battery technology in collaboration with the company’s Silicon Valley team.

As part of the acquisition, Lyten has established the Lyten Industrial Hub at the Skellefteå site. The hub will co-locate battery manufacturing with AI data centres and complementary industrial activities, leveraging existing infrastructure and access to clean hydropower.

EdgeConneX, a global data centre developer and portfolio company of EQT, will acquire land from Lyten for a data center campus with potential capacity of up to one gigawatt.

Lyten says in a press release that it is launching a rehiring program at both Skellefteå and Västerås. The company plans to recruit more than 600 additional employees over the next 12 months, with further growth expected in the coming years.

Previously, Lyten completed its acquisition of Northvolt’s BESS facility in Gdansk, Poland, and is progressing the takeover of Northvolt assets in Heide, Germany. Financing for the Swedish acquisition includes equity from North American and European investors, as well as capital from the EdgeConneX data centre investment.