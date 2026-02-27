Intervala invests over $6 million in manufacturing expansion

The investment targets printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and electromechanical manufacturing operations to support OEM programs in mission-critical markets such as data centre infrastructure and defence. According to the company, demand in these segments is being driven by AI workloads, defence modernisation and advanced medical technologies.

As part of the initiative, the company installed new production equipment, including SMT pick-and-place systems, screen printing systems, automated optical inspection technology, flying probe testing and collaborative robots to improve assembly accuracy, quality and throughput, according to a press release.

Intervala has also expanded its manufacturing capacity through a 60,000-square-foot facility build-out at its site in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. Additionally, automated storage and retrieval systems were installed, freeing up approximately 40,000 square feet of floor space. Following the upgrades, the company’s total manufacturing footprint now stands at roughly 200,000 square feet.

The expanded production environment is intended to support complex electronics and integrated electromechanical systems, including high-density assemblies, inspection and testing, and low- to mid-volume manufacturing with strict reliability requirements.

The company says the investment is aimed at enabling it to scale production for increasingly complex programs in sectors such as AI infrastructure, defense and medical technology.