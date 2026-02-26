Microboard invests $1.3 million in Mycronic inventory towers

The new systems replace the company’s existing Mycronic SMD 8000 and 5130 models and increase storage capacity by 74%, according to Microboard.

The MYTower 7+, which stands 3.03 metres tall, can accommodate up to 1,148 reels and supports components up to 56mm, compared with the previous 44mm limitation. It also adds 15-inch reel capability. The MYTower 6X, standing 2.64 metres tall, can store up to 1,988 reels within less than 2 square metres of floor space. The company states in a press release that this represents nearly four times the capacity of its previous Tower 200 system.

Microboard says the investment will improve storage density, enable faster and more accurate kit preparation, and streamline work order processing. The expanded capacity is also intended to support high-mix inventories and more complex, high-reliability circuit card assemblies.

“This investment reflects our ongoing dedication to Process Excellence, one of our three guiding principles,” said Nicole Russo, President and CEO of Microboard, in the press release. “These advanced storage systems enable us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the capacity and capability our customers expect from a forward-thinking manufacturing partner.”

The company supplies customers in the defence, medical, telecom and industrial sectors.