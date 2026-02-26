Hanza inaugurates new factory in Årjäng

According to the company, the new mechanics facility forms part of its long-term expansion plan and increases capacity within its regional manufacturing cluster in Sweden. The investment is intended to improve production flows, expand output and enable the handling of more technically advanced assignments at the Årjäng site.

“The global situation places increased demands on local and complete industrial capacity. Through our regional clusters, we can offer manufacturing close to the customer, with short lead times and high technical expertise. This strengthens both our customers and our competitiveness,” says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in a press release.

The inauguration coincided with the publication of Hanza's year-end report for 2025. The company reported its strongest quarter to date, with organic growth of 10% and an operating margin of 9.0%, up from 7.1% in the corresponding period in 2024.