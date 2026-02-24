Volvo Cars to recall 40,000 EX30 over battery risk

The recall covers 40,323 vehicles, including the Single-Motor Extended Range and Twin-Motor Performance versions. Volvo said it would replace the affected high-voltage battery modules free of charge.

The automaker is currently contacting owners of the affected cars to advise them of the next steps.

As a temporary precautionary measure, owners are advised to limit charging to no more than 70% of the battery’s capacity until the components have been replaced, in order to reduce the risk of overheating.

Reuters reports that replacing the faulty battery modules could cost Volvo close to USD 195 million, excluding logistics and repair costs. The automaker described this estimate as speculative and said it is in discussions with the battery supplier.