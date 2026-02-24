RECOM Power and Bürklin expand their partnership
RECOM Power and Bürklin Elektronik are expanding their long-standing distribution partnership, with a focus on product availability, technical expertise and streamlined delivery processes.
The collaboration between the power supply manufacturer and the distributor has been in place for more than twelve years. By intensifying the agreement, the companies aim to provide customers with faster and more comprehensive access to RECOM’s DC/DC and AC/DC power solutions.
RECOM Power develops and manufactures DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies for industrial, medical and railway applications. Bürklin Elektronik complements this portfolio with distribution capabilities, including stock availability, technical consulting and logistics services. As part of the expanded partnership, Bürklin has invested in extending its high-runner portfolio to improve product availability.
According to the companies, the strengthened cooperation is intended to reinforce their joint market approach and underline a shared long-term commitment to quality, reliability and customer proximity.
“The intensified collaboration with Bürklin is an important step for us in order to serve our customers even more precisely and quickly,” says Uwe Frischknecht, Managing Director Sales EMEA at RECOM Power, in a press release. “Bürklin has a strong market presence and outstanding logistics expertise, which perfectly complements our technology portfolio.”