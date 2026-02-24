RECOM Power and Bürklin expand their partnership

The collaboration between the power supply manufacturer and the distributor has been in place for more than twelve years. By intensifying the agreement, the companies aim to provide customers with faster and more comprehensive access to RECOM’s DC/DC and AC/DC power solutions.

RECOM Power develops and manufactures DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies for industrial, medical and railway applications. Bürklin Elektronik complements this portfolio with distribution capabilities, including stock availability, technical consulting and logistics services. As part of the expanded partnership, Bürklin has invested in extending its high-runner portfolio to improve product availability.

According to the companies, the strengthened cooperation is intended to reinforce their joint market approach and underline a shared long-term commitment to quality, reliability and customer proximity.