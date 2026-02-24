Motherson opens new automotive lighting plant in Sanand, India
Motherson has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, India, established as a strategic joint venture with Marelli. The plant is dedicated exclusively to producing exterior automotive lighting systems and expands the group’s capabilities in automotive component manufacturing.
The facility spans 8,200 square meters and uses high-tonnage multi-colour moulding machines ranging from 2,000T to 2,700T. It is described as the first facility in India capable of producing edge-to-edge single-piece long lighting parts.
The facility will be operated by the joint venture Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited (MMLI), equally owned by Marelli Europe SPA and Motherson.
Mr Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman of Motherson, said in a press release that the investment strengthens the company's ability to deliver advanced, future-ready lighting solutions while meeting its customers' needs.
“Our new facility in Sanand is a key milestone in bringing advanced lighting technologies to our customers in India. Together with our partner Motherson, we are uniting global innovation with strong local manufacturing capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the Indian market," said Frank Huber, President of Marelli’s Lighting business.