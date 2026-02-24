Motherson opens new automotive lighting plant in Sanand, India

The facility spans 8,200 square meters and uses high-tonnage multi-colour moulding machines ranging from 2,000T to 2,700T. It is described as the first facility in India capable of producing edge-to-edge single-piece long lighting parts.

The facility will be operated by the joint venture Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited (MMLI), equally owned by Marelli Europe SPA and Motherson.

Mr Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman of Motherson, said in a press release that the investment strengthens the company's ability to deliver advanced, future-ready lighting solutions while meeting its customers' needs.