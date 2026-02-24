Cadence completes acquisition of Hexagon’s D&E business

The deal, which was made public in September last year, integrates Hexagon D&E’s MSC Software portfolio, including MSC Nastran and Adams, with Cadence’s existing multiphysics portfolio. These cover electronics design, computational fluid dynamics, and BETA CAE’s structural pre and post processing technologies.

At closing, Hexagon received approximately EUR 2.7 billion in consideration, including 3.2 million shares of Cadence common stock – representing approximately 30% of the total consideration.

Cadence said the combined platform will provide end-to-end multiphysics simulation capabilities.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in advancing our vision for intelligent system design,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, in a press release. “By combining our industry-leading computational software and AI-driven design expertise with MSC Software’s world-class structural and physics-based analysis technologies, we’re empowering customers to push the boundaries of what’s possible—from autonomous systems and advanced robotics to the future of transportation.”

Financially, Cadence expects the acquired business to contribute approximately USD 160 million in revenue in 2026.