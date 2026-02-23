Sony and TCL plan joint venture in home entertainment

Under the proposed structure, TCL would hold a 51% stake in the new entity, with Sony retaining 49%. The joint venture would assume Sony’s home entertainment business and operate globally, covering product development, design, manufacturing, sales, logistics and customer service for TVs and home audio products.

The companies say they aim to sign definitive binding agreements by the end of March 2026. Subject to final agreements, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the new company is expected to begin operations in April 2027.

According to a press release, the joint venture would combine Sony’s picture and audio technologies, brand portfolio and supply chain expertise with TCL’s display technologies, manufacturing footprint and cost structure. Products are expected to be marketed under the Sony name, including the BRAVIA brand for televisions and home audio equipment.

Sony and TCL state that the global market for large-screen TVs continues to expand, driven by the growth of OTT and video-sharing platforms, the evolution of smart features and demand for higher resolution and larger displays. The proposed joint venture aims to capitalise on these trends and pursue further growth in the home entertainment market.

Both companies say they intend to support the long-term development of the new entity if the transaction is completed.