Note receives major order from Nordic defence company

The deliveries include advanced printed circuit board assemblies with high complexity and very high requirements for quality, robustness, and delivery reliability. The unnamed customer is described as a Nordic defence company that is a market leader in its field. Production is set to start in 2026 and continue into 2028.

"Receiving renewed trust from a customer in this segment clearly demonstrates that the combination of our technical expertise, reliable delivery capability, and close collaboration truly makes a difference. We see strong and growing demand for advanced and dependable electronics within Security & Defence, and we are proud to be the partner customers turn to when precision and quality are business-critical," Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President of Note, said in a press release..