DATA MODUL expands EMS with full assembly and supply chain services
DATA MODUL is expanding its industrial product assembly services, offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions designed to increase flexibility, quality, and planning reliability, the company states in a press release.
The company says it now goes beyond traditional electronics manufacturing services, which mainly focus on PCB assembly, by offering end-to-end solutions. These include component sourcing and the assembly of complete units, from displays, touch and bonding components to fully functional sub-assemblies and end devices produced at its global manufacturing sites.
According to the press release, the services also include end-to-end project execution, covering component sourcing, manufacturing and delivery.
DATA MODUL adds that its R&D team supports projects from design-in to series production. It also reports having manufacturing technologies for bonding, prototyping, testing, and product qualification, with scalable capacities for both low- and high-volume production.
“Customers increasingly expect holistic, end-to-end services that reduce complexity and allow them to focus on their core business,” CEO Dr Florian Pesahl says in the press release.