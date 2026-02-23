DATA MODUL expands EMS with full assembly and supply chain services

The company says it now goes beyond traditional electronics manufacturing services, which mainly focus on PCB assembly, by offering end-to-end solutions. These include component sourcing and the assembly of complete units, from displays, touch and bonding components to fully functional sub-assemblies and end devices produced at its global manufacturing sites.

According to the press release, the services also include end-to-end project execution, covering component sourcing, manufacturing and delivery.

DATA MODUL adds that its R&D team supports projects from design-in to series production. It also reports having manufacturing technologies for bonding, prototyping, testing, and product qualification, with scalable capacities for both low- and high-volume production.