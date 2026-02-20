Incap completes its acquisition of Lacon Group

The acquisition was completed on 19 February 2026 following the approval of regulatory clearances in Germany and Romania. Lacon Group is now a fully owned subsidiary of Incap Corporation, and its financial figures will be consolidated into Incap Group’s reporting as of 20 February 2026.

Lacon Group generated unaudited pro forma IFRS revenue of EUR 57.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6.7 million between January and October 2025.

At the time of signing, Incap stated that the acquisition positions the company for further expansion in Germany – which is Europe's largest EMS. Lacon Group operates manufacturing facilities in Karlsfeld, Glinde and Boxberg in Germany, and in Galați, Romania, with a combined footprint of 21,300 square metres. The company employs 603 people, more than half of whom are based in Romania.