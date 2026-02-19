Toyota recycling centre to be built in Poland
Toyota Motor Europe has announced the construction of a new facility. The Circular Factory plant will be built in Wałbrzych and will focus on circular-economy activities, processing up to 20,000 end-of-life vehicles per year. The investment is intended to support the company’s transition toward climate neutrality.
The new factory will cover an area of 25,000 square metres and will be Toyota’s second facility of this kind in Europe. The plant will expand the operations of the existing factory in Wałbrzych, which manufactures key components for hybrid and conventional powertrains.
The facility is designed to implement a strategy based on reducing raw material consumption, reusing components and recycling. It will comprehensively process end-of-life vehicles, recovering both parts suitable for reuse and secondary raw materials.
Components such as batteries and wheels will be assessed for remanufacturing and reuse or for recycling. The company also plans to recover materials including copper, steel, aluminium and plastics, which are intended to be fed back into the production of new vehicles.
“This is our second circular factory in Europe. The first was launched in 2025 in Burnaston and has become our benchmark for developing circular-economy activities. We chose Poland due to the strong market potential for sourcing end-of-life vehicles, recycling across production and distribution stages, and the presence of our well-established manufacturing infrastructure. In the coming years, we plan to introduce similar investments in other European markets,” said Leon van der Merwe, Vice President of Circular Economy at Toyota Motor Europe.