Toyota recycling centre to be built in Poland

The new factory will cover an area of 25,000 square metres and will be Toyota’s second facility of this kind in Europe. The plant will expand the operations of the existing factory in Wałbrzych, which manufactures key components for hybrid and conventional powertrains.

The facility is designed to implement a strategy based on reducing raw material consumption, reusing components and recycling. It will comprehensively process end-of-life vehicles, recovering both parts suitable for reuse and secondary raw materials.

Components such as batteries and wheels will be assessed for remanufacturing and reuse or for recycling. The company also plans to recover materials including copper, steel, aluminium and plastics, which are intended to be fed back into the production of new vehicles.