Boyd expands liquid cooling production capacity in Mexico

According to a company press release, the Juarez thermal campus is being expanded from approximately 217,000 square feet to around 460,000 square feet. The additional capacity is intended to support hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centre installations.

The site designs and manufactures liquid cooling systems for next-generation data centres, including coolant distribution units (CDUs), direct-to-chip liquid cold plates, cooling loops and in-rack manifolds.

Boyd states that its CDUs currently support cooling capacities ranging from 0.5 megawatts to 5 megawatts, with plans to address higher performance levels in the future.

The Juarez facility houses design, testing and manufacturing engineering teams, supported by global vendor partnerships. The company says the expansion will increase its ability to scale high-volume production of liquid-cooled solutions for AI infrastructure.

“We anticipate AI data centre customer needs and market dynamics allowing continuous alignment of our operations, manufacturing capacity, and technology investments for cooling up to 5 MW and beyond,” said David Huang, Boyd President, Thermal Solutions Division, in the press release.

No financial details related to the expansion were disclosed.