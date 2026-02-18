Infineon: GaN market to reach USD 3 billion by 2030

Citing analyst projections in the release, the company states that the market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 44% between 2025 and 2030. Revenue is expected to reach USD 920 million in 2026, representing a 58% increase compared with 2025 levels. The projected 2030 figure would mark a roughly 400% increase compared with 2025, according to the company.

Infineon says this rapid growth is driven by production ramps that began in 2025, broadening GaN adoption across multiple industries and enabling its penetration into new applications.

Product developments highlighted

In the report, Infineon outlines advancements in high-voltage bidirectional GaN switches featuring a common-drain design with a double-gate structure, based on Gate Injection Transistor (GIT) technology.

According to the company, this architecture allows the same drift region to block voltages in both directions, reducing die size compared with conventional back-to-back designs. Infineon states that its CoolGaN bidirectional switches, operating at up to 1 MHz, can enable solar microinverters to deliver up to 40% more power within the same inverter size while lowering system costs.

Expansion into new applications

According to the report, GaN technology is expanding beyond established uses such as solar inverters and EV on-board chargers into areas including AI data centres, robotics, renewable energy, digital health and quantum computing.

In data centres, Infineon claims that GaN-based power supplies can reduce power losses by up to 30% while enabling more efficient, compact data centre architectures. For robotics, the company states that GaN-based motor drives used in humanoid robots can be up to 40% smaller and enable improved motion control.