Ericsson to establish Japan R&D centre in Yokohama

The R&D centre will be located in the Minato Mirai 21 district and is scheduled to begin operations in April 2026, with an official inauguration planned for the first half of 2027. The investment was originally announced in May 2025 as part of Ericsson’s broader expansion initiatives in the country.

Ericsson states that the centre will focus on the development of advanced radio hardware and software for both the Japanese and global markets. The work will include high-performing programmable 5G networks, next-generation mobile technologies and open network architectures such as O-RAN. The site will also support collaboration with customers and partners, including international standardisation activities.

Jan Fallgren has been appointed Head of Ericsson Radio R&D in Japan and will lead the development of next-generation communications technologies, according to the press release.

Recruitment is currently under way, targeting Japanese university graduates and experienced professionals in telecommunications, software and hardware. Ericsson previously stated that up to 300 R&D positions could eventually be created at the site.

The company says it invests approximately USD 5 billion annually in global R&D. The Yokohama facility is described as a key hub within Ericsson’s global R&D network and is intended to strengthen collaboration with Japanese companies, universities, startups and government agencies.