Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
2024
© Compal
Electronics Production |

Compal Electronics to invest over $200M in Texas

Evertiq

Back in December 2025, the City of Taylor, Texas, and the Taylor Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) announced an economic development agreement with Compal Electronics Inc. to establish a new advanced manufacturing facility in Taylor.

According to a TEDC press release, Compal will occupy the TaylorPort Building, a 366,000-square-foot facility. The company plans to invest at least USD 200 million in capital improvements and create a minimum of 750 jobs, with the potential to scale employment to around 900 positions at the Taylor site.

Compal, a global manufacturer of notebook PCs and smart devices, said in a LinkedIn post that its US expansion — including operations in Taylor and Georgetown, Texas — is expected to exceed USD 235 million and create up to 1,000 jobs, covering advanced manufacturing, enterprise systems, and cloud infrastructure services.

“Opening our new US location in Taylor marks a significant chapter for Compal,” said Anthony Peter Bonadero, President and CEO of Compal, in the LinkedIn post. “We look forward to building a long-term partnership with the people and leadership of Taylor and growing together with this remarkable Texas community.”

A previous Compal press release notes that the Taylor facility will serve as a manufacturing site, while the Georgetown site will operate as a server service centre supporting enterprise and cloud infrastructure needs.

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2026 Evertiq AB January 15 2026 12:21 am V29.0.3-1
Ad
Ad