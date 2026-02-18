Compal Electronics to invest over $200M in Texas

According to a TEDC press release, Compal will occupy the TaylorPort Building, a 366,000-square-foot facility. The company plans to invest at least USD 200 million in capital improvements and create a minimum of 750 jobs, with the potential to scale employment to around 900 positions at the Taylor site.

Compal, a global manufacturer of notebook PCs and smart devices, said in a LinkedIn post that its US expansion — including operations in Taylor and Georgetown, Texas — is expected to exceed USD 235 million and create up to 1,000 jobs, covering advanced manufacturing, enterprise systems, and cloud infrastructure services.

“Opening our new US location in Taylor marks a significant chapter for Compal,” said Anthony Peter Bonadero, President and CEO of Compal, in the LinkedIn post. “We look forward to building a long-term partnership with the people and leadership of Taylor and growing together with this remarkable Texas community.”

A previous Compal press release notes that the Taylor facility will serve as a manufacturing site, while the Georgetown site will operate as a server service centre supporting enterprise and cloud infrastructure needs.