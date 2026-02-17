SVI–CCTC PCB joint venture in Thailand begins recruitment

Back in August 2025, SVI broke ground on a new PCB manufacturing plant at Bangkadi Industrial Park in Pathum Thani. The facility is being developed under Advanced Interconnection Technology Company Limited (AITC), the joint venture company formed by SVI and CCTC.

According to the company’s earlier press release, the joint venture has a registered capital of THB 1.6 billion (EUR 43.2 million) and a total investment of THB 4.5 billion (EUR 121.6 million). The plant is intended to manufacture multi-layer and high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards for global electronics markets. The project is being developed in two phases, with full production capacity expected in the coming years.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, SVI states that it is hiring engineers and supervisors for the new AITC facility. The company is seeking to fill four senior production supervisor roles, ten process engineer positions and fifteen equipment maintenance engineer positions. In addition, it is recruiting two improvement engineers, three new product engineers and two planning engineers.

The recruitment activity follows the groundbreaking ceremony in mid-August and marks the next step in the establishment of the SVI–CCTC PCB manufacturing operation in Thailand.