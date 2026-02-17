Rapidise reports 10X revenue growth and expands production capacity

As part of its capacity expansion, the company commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Q3 FY 2025–26, equipped with SMT lines, automated assembly lines, an ISO Class-6 clean room, testing laboratories, and end-of-line systems. Production capacity is currently over 300,000 units per month, with plans to expand to 5 million units annually.

"Our growth over the past year reflects a structural shift in how global customers perceive Indian ODMs", said Brijesh Kamani, CEO & MD at Rapidise, in a press release. "We are building Rapidise as a platform-driven organisation that combines deep engineering expertise, scalable manufacturing, and consistent quality to serve global markets reliably and efficiently."

Rapidise supports design and manufacturing for products including dash cameras, body cameras, surveillance cameras, camera modules, EDGE AI boxes, BLE asset trackers, and telematics devices. The company also develops IoT solutions for automotive and Industry 4.0 applications. Internal teams handle ICT, functional testing, and end-of-line testing, following automotive quality frameworks such as DFMEA, PFMEA, and APQP.