Contac Solutions acquires French SMS Ingénierie

SMS Ingénierie has 17 employees and is active in the development and manufacturing of cable harnesses and electromechanical products. Through the transaction, Contac gains its own production unit in France, where the company has been operating for several years, according to the press release.

The acquisition is part of Contac’s strategy to grow both organically and through acquisitions, the company states. With local manufacturing in France, Contac aims to strengthen its offering to French customers. At the same time, SMS’s existing customers will gain access to the group’s production capacity in Romania and China for higher-volume manufacturing.

SMS's current CEO, Bruno Robert, will remain in his role. During the spring, the company will change its name to Contac Solutions SAS.

Contac states that the ambition is to maintain a small-scale and flexible organisation in Nîmes, supported by the resources of the wider group. In the longer term, the company expects to realise synergies and sees continued growth potential in the French market.

No financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.