The Ukrainian facility will occupy 2,000 square metres and accommodate over 200 specialists. Stark said in a press release that the site will focus on R&D, integration, training, and support, aiming to accelerate the transition from design to production. The company will also establish a local production site which will enable the use of local supply chains in future products.

“Stark is becoming a key pillar and partner in the defence of Europe, with local defence tech R&D and production across the continent,” said CEO Uwe Horstmann, in the press release. “By leveraging innovation from the frontline and across Europe, we are helping ensure that proven unmanned systems can be produced at speed and kept relevant as operational needs evolve.”

Stark, which describes itself as Europe’s fastest-growing defence technology company, has reported strong demand for its one-way effectors and unmanned maritime systems. The company has previously expanded operations in the UK and Sweden.

The new Ukrainian R&D hub and Greek office are part of Stark’s broader strategy to provide European and NATO forces with systems that can be produced at scale, adapted rapidly, and replaced continuously during high-intensity conflicts.