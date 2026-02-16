Proventia and Morrow sign long-term master supply agreement

The agreement covers prismatic LFP cells intended for use in battery modules and packs for off-highway machinery and industrial applications. The contract runs until 2031 and includes the option to add additional cell chemistries as they become commercially available.

Deliveries have already started. The cells will be used in both standardised and customer-specific battery packs developed by Proventia for demanding operating conditions.

The two companies will also continue joint work on simulation and pack-level optimisation aimed at reducing development time and lowering prototyping and testing costs.

Proventia plans to begin customer deliveries of battery packs incorporating Morrow cells in spring 2026. During 2026, Morrow is expected to ramp up production capacity while continuing process development.