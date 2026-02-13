BorgWarner expands series-production BMS program with a global OEM

The expanded award will support additional B-segment and C-segment passenger cars, as well as light commercial vehicles for battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) applications beginning in 2029.

"We're pleased to expand our series-production battery management program, highlighting our customer's confidence in our production-proven design that's already performing in real-world vehicle applications," says Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner, and President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems, in a press release. "

BorgWarner's BMS is a modular system with a central battery monitoring unit (BMU) connected to cell monitoring units (CMUs) located at the battery modules. Together, they monitor charge level, battery health and temperatures, measure cell voltages, and perform passive cell balancing to help optimise performance and support long-term durability.