Amca acquires Electrocube to expand power electronics capabilities

Founded in 1961, Electrocube manufactures transformers, transformer rectifier units (TRUs), capacitors and EMI filters for aerospace and defence customers. Its customer base includes Boeing, Honeywell and GE.

Electrocube is a long-standing supplier to Boeing, providing flight-critical transformers used across multiple commercial aircraft platforms. According to the companies, Electrocube supplies components for more than 35 applications across Boeing aircraft programmes.

Amca focuses on acquiring legacy aerospace and defence suppliers and expanding their ability to rapidly design, qualify and manufacture components, with the stated aim of reducing supply chain risk and shortening time to field. The transaction adds flight-critical power electronics to Amca's growing capabilities.

As part of the acquisition, Amca plans to invest in expanding Electrocube’s engineering capacity and product portfolio during its first year of ownership.

Financial terms were not disclosed.