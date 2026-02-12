Kitron raises 2026 outlook after record fourth quarter

Fourth-quarter revenue increased to EUR 233.8 million, up 46% from EUR 160.6 million in the same period last year. Growth was strongest in the Defence/Aerospace market sector, according to the company.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter amounted to EUR 22.5 million, compared with EUR 11.8 million a year earlier. The EBIT margin rose to 9.6% from 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The order backlog reached a record EUR 709.3 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of 50% YoY and 19% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Profit after tax for the quarter was EUR 17.2 million, up from EUR 4.9 million in the same period last year. Earnings per

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered a step-up in revenue and margins, generated solid cash flow, and ended the year with a record order backlog. We also continued to strengthen our industrial platform through capacity expansions and the acquisition of DeltaNordic. With a high-quality backlog, a disciplined cash culture, and a flexible multi-regional platform, Kitron is well-positioned for the next growth phase,” says CEO Peter Nilsson in a press release.

The company raised its outlook for 2026 on the back of increased demand in defence and data centre expansion. Kitron now expects revenue in the range of EUR 900 million –1.05 billion and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 84–108 million. The previous outlook projected revenues of EUR 855–943 million.