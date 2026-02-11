ProLogium breaks ground on solid-state battery gigafactory in France

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on 10 February for the facility in Dunkirk, northern France. Once completed, the site is intended to manufacture ProLogium’s fourth-generation solid-state lithium ceramic batteries and form part of a European battery value chain.

According to ProLogium, the Dunkirk plant will serve as its European mass-production platform and will be the group’s first manufacturing facility outside Taiwan. Construction follows several years of project preparation, including the securing of French government subsidies in 2023 and the receipt of environmental and construction permits in 2025.

ProLogium founder and CEO Vincent Yang said the project marks a transition from development to industrial-scale manufacturing, adding that the company plans to replicate its existing production platform in Europe while working with local suppliers to build a regional supply chain.

The Dunkirk site is designed around an all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte architecture, which ProLogium says is intended to balance safety, performance and manufacturability at scale. The company stated that production, quality systems and supply-chain collaboration will be established locally as part of the project.

Dunkirk was selected for its industrial infrastructure, logistics connectivity and access to energy. French transmission system operator RTE is acting as co-project manager for the high-voltage grid connection. The site is located close to the Gravelines nuclear power plant, which ProLogium says will provide access to carbon-free electricity.

The company’s roadmap for the project foresees the completion of the first phase of the factory in 2028, with initial mass production capacity of 0.8 GWh. Capacity is expected to ramp up in subsequent years, reaching 4 GWh by 2030. A second phase is planned to bring total capacity to 12 GWh by 2032.

ProLogium also stated that it has secured additional land at the Port of Dunkirk for potential future expansion. Subject to market demand, the site could eventually scale to a capacity of up to 48 GWh.

The French project builds on ProLogium’s Taoyuan gigafactory in Taiwan, which the company says has been operational since 2024 and has produced more than 600,000 battery cells.