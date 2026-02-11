Denso to invest $69 million in new logistics facility in Tennessee

The 280,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to break ground in summer 2026 and is expected to open in spring 2027. It will replace the company’s current logistics operation in Wilson County with a larger and more technologically advanced site. The project is expected to retain approximately 100 jobs, with existing employees offered the opportunity to transition to the new facility through a phased relocation.

According to Denso, the new centre will support higher levels of automation and operational efficiency, enabling improved speed, flexibility, and service to customers across North America. The facility will incorporate robotics and automation technologies, alongside upgraded safety and security systems and a climate-controlled environment.

The investment is supported by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County.

The facility forms part of Denso’s broader strategy to standardise and strengthen its manufacturing operations while aligning its distribution footprint with long-term business priorities. The company said the transformation of its Wilson County operation is intended to enhance competitiveness and improve workplace conditions.

Denso has operated in Tennessee for more than 35 years and stated that the new facility reinforces its long-term commitment to the region and its existing workforce.