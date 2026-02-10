The discussions, led by India’s Ministry of Mines, focus on cooperation across exploration, extraction, processing and recycling of minerals such as lithium and rare earth elements. These materials are increasingly seen as strategic inputs for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced electronics manufacturing.

According to Reuters, negotiations with Canada are the most advanced. Sources cited by the news agency said agreements could be finalised during a planned bilateral visit in the coming weeks, potentially covering a broader package of cooperation including minerals, energy and technology.

Talks with Brazil, France and the Netherlands are at an earlier stage. Brazil, in particular, has emerged as a key point of interest due to its rare earth potential, at a time when competition over access to critical mineral resources is intensifying globally.

India’s outreach reflects concerns over the concentration of global mineral supply chains, especially China’s dominant position in the processing of several critical materials. By expanding partnerships with resource-rich countries and technologically advanced economies, New Delhi aims to reduce exposure to supply disruptions.

The talks form part of a wider push by India to build a network of international agreements on critical minerals. Earlier this year, India signed a framework deal with Germany and already has arrangements in place with Australia, Argentina and Japan, Reuters said. Discussions have also been initiated with Peru and Chile.

While agreements may help secure future access, industry analysts caution that translating diplomatic deals into operational mining and processing projects typically takes years, with long lead times and high capital requirements.

As global demand for lithium and rare earths continues to rise, India’s negotiations underline how access to critical minerals has become a central element of industrial and geopolitical strategy.