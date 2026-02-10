Global semiconductor sales reach record high in 2025

ESIA said the strong global growth was primarily driven by logic chips, which recorded a 42% increase, and MOS memories, up 35.2%. In Europe, the same two product categories supported market growth, with MOS Memory sales rising 35.7% and Logic increasing 15.6%. These gains partly offset a decline in MOS microcomponents, which fell 19.2% over the year.

On a quarterly basis, global semiconductor sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to USD 236.65 billion, representing a 13.6% increase compared with Q3 2025 and a 38.5% increase compared to the same quarter the year before. ESIA attributed the quarter-on-quarter growth mainly to MOS Memory and Logic products.

European semiconductor sales in Q4 2025 totalled USD 14.59 billion, up 3.7% from the previous quarter and 17.0% higher than in Q4 2024. According to ESIA, MOS Memory was the main contributor to the quarterly increase, while other product categories remained largely stable.

Sales of application-specific chips also showed strong growth globally in 2025, increasing 32.7% YoY to USD 370.46 billion. ESIA noted that this was largely driven by a 63.4% rise in chip sales for computers and peripherals, supported by continued investments in data centres and related infrastructure.

In Europe, sales of application-specific chips reached USD 27.20 billion in 2025, corresponding to a 6.5% increase compared with 2024.

ESIA added that exchange rate effects were visible in the European market figures. Measured in euros, semiconductor sales in Q4 2025 amounted to EUR 12.98 billion, up 2.4% from Q3 2025 and 12.8% higher than in Q4 2024.